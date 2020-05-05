BETTI ELIZABETH BETTI DAVIS PISCHEL August 29, 1950 - April 26, 2020 Betti Pischel, 69, passed away unexpectedly on April 26, 2020 in Richland, Washington, at Kadlec Medical Center, the same hospital where she was born on August 29, 1950 to Wendell and Juanita Davis. She graduated from Pasco High School in 1968 and went on to earn her bachelor's degree in Microbiology from Central Washington University. Betti loved being a teacher and a tutor. Her favorite subject was Anatomy and Physiology. She worked for Columbia Basin College in Pasco, WA and for Tarrant County College, in Fort Worth, TX. She was also a substitute teacher in the Pasco School District and worked for the Franklin County Health Department. In the late 1970s, Betti was the driving force behind the creation of the Family Deli in Pasco and was always proud of the fact that it remained in the family for almost 20 years. Betti loved the outdoors and enjoyed gardening. She had a real green thumb and was very proud of her yard. She loved to travel the world and spent a lot of time in Hawaii. Betti had a wonderful and witty sense of humor and enjoyed nothing more than a good laugh with friends and family. Betti's family was always very important to her, whether it was spending time with her daughter or her son and grandchild or with her large extended family. She made friends easily and still maintained close ties with friends going back as far as the third grade. One of Betti's favorite things was Boat Race weekend, when she was able to touch base with friends and spend time with the whole family eating the best food of the year. Her presence there will be missed. Betti is preceded in death by her parents Wendell "Hale" and Juanita Davis and her niece, Sue Hyatt Supples. She is survived by her children, Meagan Pischel Watkins of Pasco, WA and her son, Damon Pischel and her grandchild Graham Pischel of Arlington, TX; her ex-husband Robin Pischel; her sisters Ann "Mimi" Hyatt and Linda (John) Doty of Pasco, WA, and numerous beloved nieces and nephews; and her best friend Lauren Swanberg of Olalla, WA. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the men and women of the Pasco Fire and Police Departments and the doctors, nurses, and staff at Kadlec; as well as all of those who have shown us love and support throughout this difficult time. Your care and compassion has touched us all deeply. There will a celebration of life for Betti at a later date.



