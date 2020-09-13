1/1
Betty Anne Dickinson Thiel
1919 - 2020
Betty Anne Dickinson Thiel
August 4, 1919 - September 8, 2020
Kennewick, Washington - Living one-hundred-one years in the city of her birth Betty gave her energy, will and creativity benefitting friends, family, farming, Rebekahs, Grange, county fair, rural mail delivery. Betty was the last of eleven children in the W. S. Dickinson family, pioneers in eastern Washington, a part of Kennewick history. Thanks to the many who gave to her at journey's end.
She is like a horse grazing a hill pasture that someone makes smaller by coming every night to pull the fences in and in. She has stopped running wide loops, stopped even the tight circles. She drops her head to feed; grass is dust, and the creekbed's dry. Master, come with your light halter. Come and bring her in. —Jane Kenyon
Published in Tri-City Herald on Sep. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home
1401 S. Union St.
Kennewick, WA 99338
(509) 783-9532
