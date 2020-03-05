Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Cook. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Betty Grace Cook went to be with her Lord on February 10, 2020. She was born on March 20, 1933 on Camrose Alberta Canada to Charles and Maude Parsons. She was the 10th of 12 children, and grew up on a farm outside of Westlock. Betty moved to Colorado with her first husband Ed Phillips, where they raised three children. The family later moved to Ranton, Washington. Betty moved to Richland, Washington in 1973. She married her second husband, Walter Cook, and they shared 15 years together. She was very active in the Richland Church of Nazarene. Betty is survived by her daughter Eloyce Bruce, sons Eldon (Freedia) Phillips, E. Gary (Buffy) Phillips, Grandchildren, and Great-Grandchildren. Also many family members in Canada. She is preceded in death by her parents, Siblings, her husband Walter, and grandson Ethan Phillips. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Compassionate Ministries of Richland Nazarene Church, 2500 Jericho Rd. Richland Washington 99352. Graveside Memorials is scheduled at Sunset Gardens in Richland, Wad. March 20, 2020 at 11am.

