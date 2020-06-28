BETTY ESVELT "She is clothed with strength and dignity, and she laughs without fear of the future. When she speaks, her words are wise, and she gives instructions with kindness... Her children stand and bless her." (Proverbs 31) Betty Jean Esvelt passed away peacefully in her sleep and into the presence of her Lord on Sunday, April 5th. She was born on February 15, 1926, the daughter of Henry and Lulu Moritz, and grew up on a wheat farm near Waterville, WA. She was schooled in several one-room, country schoolhouses where her own mother was the teacher, and later graduated from Waterville High School in 1943. She went on to attend college at Cheney, WA, where she met her husband, Fred, who had just returned from duty in WWII. They were married in 1947 and both began teaching in the Okanogan Valley. They raised three boys and moved to Kennewick in 1962. Fred, a former president of Columbia Basin College, passed away in 2004. Betty enjoyed membership in P.E.O., an international philanthropic organization devoted to educating women around the world. She was also a member of several bridge clubs. After Fred's retirement, they spent several weeks each spring traveling to California and the surrounding states visiting friends, sight-seeing, and playing golf. She especially cherished the times spent with her family and was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her husband was fond of saying that Betty was "one of the last great cooks," and as one of her grandchildren recently put it, "I'm so grateful for the heritage she gave us of a strong family bond, strength of character, and unconditional love and pride in us." She leaves three sonsCraig (wife Marian, and Mary--deceased), Wade (wife Susan), and Chad (wife Krichelle), grand-children Holly, Kirsten, Seth, Paul, Peter, Taylor and Brianna, and great-grandchildren Riley, Jackson, Cohen, Bennett, Lincoln, and Andrew.



