BETTY BERTHA JACKSON 09/13/1934 - 02/22/2020 Betty Bertha Jackson, loving wife, mother, Nana, Grandma, left us to be with God on February 22nd, 2020, passing away peacefully in her home surrounded by family. Betty was born on September 13th 1934, to Lester and Agatha Chizek in Watertown South Dakota. Betty was raised on the family farm in Southshore South Dakota, with brother Lester and sister Nina. Betty graduated from Watertown High school and eventually left the family farm, moving to Walla Walla Washington to pursue a carere in Banking. While living in Walla Walla, Betty met the love of her life, Joe. Joe proposed to Betty under the Golden Gate Bridge, and the rest is history, (59 years of history!). Joe and Betty were married on February 12th 1961 in Walla Walla and moved to Pasco where they lived for several years until settling in Kennewick. After settling in Kennewick, they started their family resulting in 3 children, Jennifer, Julie and Joe Jr. During her life Betty always stayed busy, working full time and raising her family. Betty worked as a Loan Officer for Frontier Federal Savings and Loan, but left to work hand in hand with Joe, running the front office of the family Business, KayMax Travel Agency for over 30 years. Betty later worked for the Benton County Treasure Office until her retirement. When she was not working and raising the family, Betty loved to travel with Joe Sr, especially their trips to Hawaii, they had many amazing adventures together, they were an amazing team. Betty loved to craft, bake, garden, scrap book, and take pictures of her family, (Boy did she love to take pictures), but most of all she loved her family, she loved her grandchildren, she loved life, always putting family and others first. Betty will always be remembered for her grace and dignity, her kind heart, her infectious laugh, her gentle spirt and her ability to make those around her know that they were loved. Betty was preceded in death by: Father, Lester Chizek, and Mother Agatha Chizek. Betty is survived by: Husband- Joe D. Jackson Sr, Children- Jennifer L. Nice, (Husband, Scott Nice). Julie K. McGrath, (Husband, Markus McGrath). Joe D. Jackson Jr, (Wife, Tracy Jackson). Grandchildren- Baylie K. Nice, Joe D. Jackson III, Kolby R. Jackson, Natasha K. McGrath, Kasandra K. McGrath and Kendrah G. McGrath. Siblings- Lester Chizek (Wife, Joyce). Nina Nielsen (Husband, Wayne) Mom, Our hearts are broken knowing you're are gone, but we know you are at peace. We are at peace knowing that you are now watching over us. Go with God, mom Heaven has gained a beautiful angel. You have touched the lives of many and will be deeply missed. We Love You. Service details: Monday, March 2nd Viewing 11:00-12:45 Service 1:00-2:00 Location: Mueller's Funeral Home 1401 S. Union St Kennewick, WA 99338

