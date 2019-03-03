Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BETTY LOU MOHAUPT. View Sign

BETTY LOU MOHAUPT Einan's at Sunset Betty Lou Bowers Mohaupt was called home by her Heavenly Father on February 23, 2019. Betty, who was 101 years of age, was born on the Alderman sheep ranch near Cherry, Colorado. She was one of four children born to Oliver L. Bowers and Bessie Land Bowers. In 1918 Betty and her family moved to Marshall, Washington, and a year later to a ranch on the Kettle River between Boyds and Barstow. After two years of high school in Marcus, the family moved to Seattle. Betty graduated from Franklin High School in 1937. As a young woman, Betty became a legal secretary. She was employed in this capacity for some time before meeting Bill Mohaupt. Betty and Bill married on July 20, 1940. They had two daughters, Roberta (Bobbie) and Marylynn (Lynn), while living in Seattle. In 1945 Betty and Bill moved their young family to Omak, Washington, where they lived until Bill passed away in 1996. Betty's greatest joy was her family, of which she was clearly the matriarch, a role she cherished. In life Betty enjoyed dancing (she taught dancing for several years), gardening, knitting, writing poetry, all things baseball (Brooklyn/Los Angeles Dodgers and Seattle Mariners), and football (Seattle Seahawks). She loved baking and produced several wedding cakes for her family. Betty served as a 4-H leader for years. Following retirement, Betty and Bill spent many years traveling in their RV between Omak and Nimpo Lake, British Columbia in the summer and Omak and Yuma, Arizona when the weather got cold. Many special friends were made during these travels; they went through two RVs in the process. Betty and Bill developed a special relationship with their grandson, Del, who often spent summers on the ranch and time traveling in their R.V. looking for the perfect hunting and fishing places. A special bond was also forged with her son-in-law, Dick, watching baseball and football games. Following Bill's death in 1996, Betty moved to Richland, Washington, where she has lived for the last 23 years. While in Richland, Betty traveled with Bobbie and Dick to visit family in Washington and Oregon and to Hawaii, Europe, and London to attend the wedding of granddaughter, Greta. She eagerly anticipated the Bowers family gathering in Spokane each summer. One of the high points of her life was a road trip taken with Lynn in 2001 to visit Betty's birthplace in Colorado and see family members she had not seen for years. As she grew older, Betty spent many hours sitting in her special chair reading with one of the Bull family cats on her lap. She was much loved and will be very much missed by all of us. Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Bill; her three siblings, Lola Adolfson, Bob and Jim Bowers; nephew, Chuck Adolfson; and her daughter, Lynn Krumm. She is survived by daughter, Bobbie (Richard) Bull of Richland; grandchildren Del (Cami) Krumm of Kennewick, their children Ryan (Carrie) Hatch of Connell and Chase Krumm; great-great grandchildren, Maverick and Everett Hatch; Greta Bull (Julian Davies), and their children Max and Isabel of Bethesda, Maryland; Erika (Bob) Visse and children, Hannah and Ben of Kennewick; Marta Bull and children, Minka and Zebastian of Seattle; Jeffrey Bull (Tania Perry) and children Audrey and Lily of Hillsboro, Oregon. She is also survived by nephews Don (Joan) Adolfson of Moses Lake; Gene (Lynn) Smith of Big Lake, Alaska and nieces Laurie Brown (Brian) of Friday Harbor, Washington; Judy (Kerry) Hart of Olympia; Beth (Bob) Beyer of Deming, Washington; Nina (Haig) Markossian of Anchorage, Alaska; Nancy (Dan) McGinnis of Seattle. In addition Betty is survived by numerous great- and great-great nieces and nephews with whom she enjoyed spending time. The family wishes to thank the many wonderful caregivers at Bonaventure of the Tri-Cities (Riverton), Visiting Angels and Chaplaincy Hospice Care who became part of her life and supported her final years. Their loving care meant a great deal to Betty and her family. Interment will take place in the family plot at Greenwood Memorial Terrace in Spokane, Washington. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Betty Mohaupt's name to the ; 911 W. 5th Ave.; Spokane, Washington 99204-2901. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at

BETTY LOU MOHAUPT Einan's at Sunset Betty Lou Bowers Mohaupt was called home by her Heavenly Father on February 23, 2019. Betty, who was 101 years of age, was born on the Alderman sheep ranch near Cherry, Colorado. She was one of four children born to Oliver L. Bowers and Bessie Land Bowers. In 1918 Betty and her family moved to Marshall, Washington, and a year later to a ranch on the Kettle River between Boyds and Barstow. After two years of high school in Marcus, the family moved to Seattle. Betty graduated from Franklin High School in 1937. As a young woman, Betty became a legal secretary. She was employed in this capacity for some time before meeting Bill Mohaupt. Betty and Bill married on July 20, 1940. They had two daughters, Roberta (Bobbie) and Marylynn (Lynn), while living in Seattle. In 1945 Betty and Bill moved their young family to Omak, Washington, where they lived until Bill passed away in 1996. Betty's greatest joy was her family, of which she was clearly the matriarch, a role she cherished. In life Betty enjoyed dancing (she taught dancing for several years), gardening, knitting, writing poetry, all things baseball (Brooklyn/Los Angeles Dodgers and Seattle Mariners), and football (Seattle Seahawks). She loved baking and produced several wedding cakes for her family. Betty served as a 4-H leader for years. Following retirement, Betty and Bill spent many years traveling in their RV between Omak and Nimpo Lake, British Columbia in the summer and Omak and Yuma, Arizona when the weather got cold. Many special friends were made during these travels; they went through two RVs in the process. Betty and Bill developed a special relationship with their grandson, Del, who often spent summers on the ranch and time traveling in their R.V. looking for the perfect hunting and fishing places. A special bond was also forged with her son-in-law, Dick, watching baseball and football games. Following Bill's death in 1996, Betty moved to Richland, Washington, where she has lived for the last 23 years. While in Richland, Betty traveled with Bobbie and Dick to visit family in Washington and Oregon and to Hawaii, Europe, and London to attend the wedding of granddaughter, Greta. She eagerly anticipated the Bowers family gathering in Spokane each summer. One of the high points of her life was a road trip taken with Lynn in 2001 to visit Betty's birthplace in Colorado and see family members she had not seen for years. As she grew older, Betty spent many hours sitting in her special chair reading with one of the Bull family cats on her lap. She was much loved and will be very much missed by all of us. Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Bill; her three siblings, Lola Adolfson, Bob and Jim Bowers; nephew, Chuck Adolfson; and her daughter, Lynn Krumm. She is survived by daughter, Bobbie (Richard) Bull of Richland; grandchildren Del (Cami) Krumm of Kennewick, their children Ryan (Carrie) Hatch of Connell and Chase Krumm; great-great grandchildren, Maverick and Everett Hatch; Greta Bull (Julian Davies), and their children Max and Isabel of Bethesda, Maryland; Erika (Bob) Visse and children, Hannah and Ben of Kennewick; Marta Bull and children, Minka and Zebastian of Seattle; Jeffrey Bull (Tania Perry) and children Audrey and Lily of Hillsboro, Oregon. She is also survived by nephews Don (Joan) Adolfson of Moses Lake; Gene (Lynn) Smith of Big Lake, Alaska and nieces Laurie Brown (Brian) of Friday Harbor, Washington; Judy (Kerry) Hart of Olympia; Beth (Bob) Beyer of Deming, Washington; Nina (Haig) Markossian of Anchorage, Alaska; Nancy (Dan) McGinnis of Seattle. In addition Betty is survived by numerous great- and great-great nieces and nephews with whom she enjoyed spending time. The family wishes to thank the many wonderful caregivers at Bonaventure of the Tri-Cities (Riverton), Visiting Angels and Chaplaincy Hospice Care who became part of her life and supported her final years. Their loving care meant a great deal to Betty and her family. Interment will take place in the family plot at Greenwood Memorial Terrace in Spokane, Washington. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Betty Mohaupt's name to the ; 911 W. 5th Ave.; Spokane, Washington 99204-2901. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at www.einansatsunset.com Published in Tri-City Herald on Mar. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.