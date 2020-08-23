BETTY OLSON LUITEN May 28, 1926 August 8, 2020 Betty Jean Thompson Olson Luiten, formerly of Kennewick, WA passed away peacefully on August 8 in Coeur d'Alene, ID with the summer sun shining through her window and her family by her side. She was born on May 28, 1926, one of seven children of Elmer and Olga Thompson of Kandiyohi, Minnesota. When Betty was 17 years old roller skating at a church party, she met her husband Marvin Olson, a handsome Navy man. The family was stationed in New York, Ohio, and California during Marvin's service, and gave birth to son Richard (Dick) in Willmar, Minnesota. After leaving the Navy, the couple flipped a coin heads Washington State, tails Texas. The Olson's moved to Pasco, Wa in 1948, where Betty worked as a waitress at Kinny's Fine Foods and Marvin worked for the railroad. Sadly, Betty lost her beloved husband in a work-related accident in 1961, leaving Betty to raise her 17 year old son by herself. Betty never shied away from hard work, taking on a second job serving cocktails and diligently paying the household bills, sending her son to college, and planning for retirement. Betty loved her chosen profession. As a social butterfly throughout her life, the hospitality industry served her well and Betty truly enjoyed the customers she met, from her regulars to celebrities such as Bob Hope and Mike Wallace. She worked nearly 20 years at Kinny's, and another 30 years at The Red Lion in Pasco. In her later years, Betty was featured in a Tri-City Herald story about her combined 50 years of serving diners and honored with a "Betty Luiten Day" celebration at The Red Lion. Betty's time as a waitress also led to her second marriage after she caught the eye of customer Howard Luiten in 1976. They began dating and married in 1978. The family moved to Kennewick, Wa. Howard brought 6 children into their marriage. Betty opened her heart and loved each of them as if they were her own, hosting large family gatherings each holiday and summer boating trips on the lake. Betty was a wonderful cook, packing the best picnic lunches for family fishing outings and always had a cake, cookies, or pie freshly baked and ready for her guests, along with her famous "Betty Bars." In her retirement at the ripe age of 70 years young, she joined a swim club, enjoyed meeting "the girls" for lunch, and was a member of the Red Hat Club. She could spot a discount tag a mile away at both Macy's and the local Goodwill, keeping her grandchildren and great grandchildren in style in new or freshly starched and mended gifts. Betty always received compliments on her outfits, even in her 90's. With her husband Howard's passing, Betty decided it was time to move to Coeur d'Alene, Idaho to be closer to family. Betty is lovingly remembered by her son Richard (Dianna deceased), grandson Brent Olson, granddaughter Brenda Sanders, sister-in-laws Donna Thompson and Marlien Lohrman, step-children Zola Luiten, Lynn (Anne) Luiten, Clive (Linda) Luiten, Beatrice (Larry) Luiten Rice, Rick (Karen) Luiten, 15 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, both of her husbands, brothers Ellsworth (Arlene), Charles (Marion), Robert (Joann), John, Donald, sister Marge (Norman) Snelling, and stepson Rob Luiten. Services will be held at the Loon Lake Cemetery on August 24th at 3:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the Shriner's Hospital
or a charity of your choice
.