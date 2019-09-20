Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BETTY MAE KUATT-RIGGS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BETTY MAE KUATT-RIGGS Betty passed on Friday the 6th of September 2019 after a short illness at age 84. Betty was born in McMillan, WA graduating from Prosser High School. A homemaker and self-employed, she also worked for the City of Richland for many years. Following retirement and a move to Oregon she met and married the love of her life Don Riggs, traveling and enjoying their time together until his death in January of 2015. She moved back to the Tri-Cities to be closer to her children, but remained independent. Betty is survived by her sons Scott (Gayle) Noga Pasco, WA, Mark (Bernadette) Noga, Richland, WA, Todd (Maria) Noga Renton, WA, and daughter Kim Gibson of Portland, OR, six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren, her brother Lonnie (Carol) Kuatt of Parkdale, OR, two nephews and a niece, and the father of her children Lee Noga. She is predeceased by her husband Don, her parents Carl and Henrietta Roberts Kuatt, one half-sister, four half-brothers, and a great grandson. At her request there will be no funeral. In remembrance a celebration of life is planned.

