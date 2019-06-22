BETTY ZANE (RASMUSSEN) JAMES Betty Zane (Rasmussen) James, youngest child of pioneer farmers, Rudolph Henry and Nancy Jane (Owen) Rasmussen who homesteaded near Snake River Jct, in Franklin County, passed away on the 15 June 2019 at Hawthorne Court Assisted Living Facility in Kennewick, WA. Born on July 26, 1923 at Snake River, WA. she attended county schools at Snake River and Star and graduated from Pasco High School in 1941. She married Harold Clayton James on June 8, 1941 and they lived on a farm near Kahlotus, in Lind, in Spokane and Snake River before moving to Pasco, WA. in 1953. They had two sons, Harold Clayton, Jr and Larry D. After a marriage of 49 years, Harold passed away in 1990. Betty was a member of Star Grange, Columbia Valley Grange and a member of the 1st Baptist Church in Pasco. She was employed by various businesses in the Tri-City area. She was a bridge player for many years and loved to play golf, belonging to the Golf Bags at Columbia Park. Betty was preceded in death by her husband Harold, her parents Rudolph Rasmussen and Nancy (Owen Rasmussen) Yount, sisters: Erma Allen, Esther Wrenchy, Beula Flock and brothers: Henry, Marion, Lauritz, Elmer and Qwen. She is survived by her two sons, Harold (Sheral) of Pasco and Larry (Marilyn) of Wenatchee, WA, brother Melvin (Joan) of Pasco; nine grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, four great-great granchildren and several nieces and nephews. At Her request no Funeral will be held.

