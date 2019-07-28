Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BEVERLY ALFORD. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BEVERLY ALFORD Beverly May was born on August 5th, 1928, to her parents Alva J. May and Elizabeth M. May in Yakima, WA. She grew up and attended school in Ellensburg, WA. After graduating high school, Beverly attended business school before marrying Douglas Alford in 1949. She was a quintessential mom of the 50s, always keeping the home side of life running smoothly. Beverly did so much for others, always hosting family and social functions. Even as her children grew up with families of their own, everyone still gathered together at the family home for special occasions. She was a wonderful cook and entertaining came naturally to her. Many fun parties were held at the Alford home throughout the years. After Douglas retired, they took many trips together in their motor home. Whether it was taking the grandchildren camping or visiting new places with their friends, they enjoyed these years. Beverly passed away peacefully on July 11, 2019, surrounded by her family. She is survived by her husband of almost 70 years, Douglas; brother, Stan May; children, Christine Alford, Gary Alford (Rhona Baum), Ed Alford (Catherine von Bechtolsheim), and Marlene Alford (Dion Bischoff); six grandchildren, Chad Daun, Rick Harwood, Sarah Daun, Randy Harwood, Chris Alford, and Katie Alford; and eight great-grandchildren, Logan Harwood, Kaden Harwood, Connor Harwood, Jasper Daun, Cameron Harwood, Cooper Harwood, Florence Daun, and Aubree Harwood. Beverly was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Alta Larsen; and her son, Kenneth Alford. Beverly was a special person to all who knew her. We are proud to call her our wife and mom. We will always remember her willingness to help someone in need. Friends and family are invited to a celebration of Beverly's life and a luncheon reception at the Pasco Red Lion on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers, gifts to Tri-City Chaplaincy Hospice or the are appreciated by the family.

