BEVERLY CHADDERDON PROSSER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY Beverly "Bev" (Hood) Chadderdon, 93, lifetime Prosser resident passed away on July 20, 2020 at Sun Terrace in Prosser. Bev was born on October 30, 1926 to Charles Hugh Young and Effie Maude (Westmoreland) Young in Prosser where she was raised and educated. She was "Yell Queen" at Prosser High School and graduated with the class of 1944 and then attended the University of Washington. Bev married Paul Chadderdon in Prosser on February 23, 1945; the couple lived in Seattle for a short time before making Prosser their home in 1946. Bev enjoyed camping and fishing with her husband Paul at West Medical Lake. Following Paul's death, Bev married Bill Hood in 1992 in Coeur d'Alene. Through the years Bev worked as a clerk at the Red & White Grocery Store, as manager of Sears in Prosser, a clerk at Prosser Livestock Sales, a meat wrapper at Evans Brother's Super Duper which later became Evan Brother's Market; and as an administrative assistant at Hanford Westinghouse FFTF until retiring. Bev was very active in the American Legion Auxiliary and was in the 8 et 40 honor group and also served as State Chapeau. She was also a member of St. Mathew's Episcopal Church. Bev was a diehard Seattle Mariners fan and was honored to walk onto the field with her son Daryl to meet Edgar Martinez. Bev is survived by her three children, Paul D. Chadderdon II and his wife, Becky of Umatilla, OR; Kay Blakney and her husband, Phil Jr. of Wenatchee and Daryl Chadderdon and his wife, Nickie of Gig Harbor; thirteen grandchildren; and thirty great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her first husband Paul on April 1, 1990; her second husband, Bill Hood on September 10, 1996; two brothers, Charles Hugh Young II and Robert Young; her father Charles Hugh Young in 1958 and her mother, Effie Young in 1996. Private Family Graveside services will be held in the Prosser Cemetery on July 24th . Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice
in Bev's memory. You may leave a message for the family at www.Prosserfuneralhome.com