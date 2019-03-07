Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BEVERLY JEAN MITCHELL. View Sign

BEVERLY JEAN MITCHELL Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Bev was born on January 3, 1939 in Warren, Ohio to Frank and Theresa Bordash, the oldest of 4 kids: Norma, Fran, & Frank. While attending Harding high school, she met her husband, Frank. Bev and Frank were married in 1957 and in the coming years they built their first home in Southington, Ohio where they raised 3 children. In 1978, they relocated the family to Kennewick, WA where they stayed for the remainder of their lives. Bev started a career as a beautician and she later worked as a sales associate for JC Penney until she retired. In retirement, Bev enjoyed volunteering at her church and also at Kennewick General Hospital. Bev's proudest accomplishment was her 3 children. She had a passion for life and loved to host family and friends. She enjoyed gardening but the fondest memories are those she spent with her family camping, boating, and fishing. She was known for her amazing culinary skills and her loving & generous heart. Never one to complain, her courage and strength is an inspiration to us all. She was a loving & dedicated wife, mom, sister, aunt, grandma, and friend. She will be missed tremendously but she will live on through the fondest memories forever cherished by her family and friends. Bev is survived by sons Chris and Frank, daughter in law Tami, grandchildren Adam and Whitney, Great Grandson Brody, Siblings Fran and Frank, and companion Ken. She was preceded in death by daughter Tami, Husband Frank, Parents Theresa and Frank Bordash, and sister Norma. The Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Parish of the Holy Spirit at 7409 West Clearwater, Kennewick with inurnment following at 1:30 pm at Desert Lawn Memorial Park at 1401 South Union Street. The family invites you to sign their tribute wall at www.muellersfuneral

