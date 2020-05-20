Beverly Johnson.
BEVERLY JEAN JOHNSON Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Beverly Jean Broomfield Johnson, 83, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020. She loved her family, Arizona deserts, hugs from friends, and shopping. A member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she loved the Lord! She and the love of her life, Jim, were one month short of 62 years of marriage, during which time they shared many adventures, from hot air ballooning, parasailing, cruises, Europe, the Caribbean, camp hosting at lighthouses on the Oregon coast, and snow-birding in Arizona. She loved needlepoint and playing games. She is survived by her sweetheart, Jim, her children, Lori Becker (Jim), Jim Johnson (Tammy), and Linda Ward, and her brother, Roy Broomfield (Alane). She has 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. We look forward to a glorious reunion with her! The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellersfuneralhomes.com.

