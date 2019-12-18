BILL A. DALLMAN Mueller's Greenlee Funeral Home Bill A. Dallman died December 11, 2019, at his home in Pasco, at 88 years old. Bill was born in Gooding, Idaho May 12, 1931 to Cecil and Hilda Dallman. He was the 5 th of 8 children. He met and married Irene Hickman in 1951, instantly becoming the father of her three children, Frank, Ronnie and Billy Hickman. Their family grew with the birth of Danny in 1952 and Patricia 1953. He was proceed in death by his wife Brenda his loving wife of 30 years. He is survived by one sister Leora Seay of Pasco and one son Danny Dallman of Yakima. He also is survived by 6 grandchildren and 5 Great grandchildren. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved all outdoor activities. Bill was a kind, considerate, and a generous man. He loved people and was loved by all who knew him and will be greatly missed.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Dec. 18, 2019