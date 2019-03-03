Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BILLIE CHAPMAN. View Sign

BILLIE CHAPMAN Darlene Anne Chapman, fondly known all her life as Billie, was born to Bill and Melba (Dunbar) Chapman on May 24,1931. She passed away peacefully on February 15, 2019 in Bakersfield, CA at the age of 87. Billie is now in the loving arms of Jesus and surrounded by loved ones she has dearly missed. It was always extremely special to her that she was born in her grandparent's home in Yakima, Washington. Her early years were spent in eastern Washington, moving with her parents and sister, Dolores, as opportunities for work arose for her dad. These opportunities led to great adventures for her. At one point, her family lived in a tent where her dad was working to build Grand Coulee Dam. Later, her father worked with the CCC boys, which then led to a move to Sunnyside, WA. This was a delightful time, meeting people from all corners of the US and living on a small farm. At 10 years old, after Pearl Harbor was attacked and the CCC's disbanded, she moved with her family to Big Pasco, (a military base) in Pasco, WA. where her dad worked with the Italian POWs as a crane foreman. Now she was exposed to people from another country, where she learned that the POWs were not enemies but life-long friends. Around her family's kitchen table they were invited many times. Once, even through language barriers, they made the first pizza she ever tasted! As she grew, the tomboy turned into a young lady, thoroughly enjoying her involvement and many activities at Pasco High School. Bit by the "acting bug," she was the lead in many plays and President of the Thespian Club where she flourished. She was an active member of ASB, the school newspaper, and selected to go to Girl's State. Her yearbooks are filled with evidence of her enjoyment of these memorable years. She was also involved with Rainbow Girls, achieving the Chair of Worthy Advisor. Somehow she even managed to work part-time at Diamond's Five and Dime. In 1949 she married Don Loomis. This union blessed her with four children. During this time she worked as a telephone operator and at Sherwood & Roberts Finance Loan & Title Company. She and her children moved to Hermiston after "they" married Jack Chapman on December 26, 1964. Not long after, they welcomed their fifth child. The Hermiston community was her beloved home for over 50 years where she was an active member (and Sunday School teacher) at St. John's Episcopal Church, Christian Women's Fellowship, worked for the Hermiston School District, and Blue Mountain Community College. All of her involvements were very important to her, however, her most cherished achievements were the relationships and moments shared with family, friends and those the Lord brought into her pathbecause she never knew a stranger. She will be remembered always for her gracious hospitality, humor, generosity, compassion, and love for her Lord and Savior. She is preceded in death by her parents, sister and brother-in-law, Dolores and John Shumate, and husband, Jack Chapman. She is survived by her five children: Bill Loomis (Susan) Eugene, OR, Greg Loomis, Las Vegas, NV, Susan D'Avanzo (Dave) Eugene, OR, Kevin Loomis (Alice) Kennewick, WA, Jill Craw (Andy) Bakersfield, CA, twelve grand-children, eight great-grandchildren, two nieces, their families, several cousins and many special life-long friends. A service celebrating her life will be held at St. John's Episcopal Church, 665 E. Gladys Ave. in Hermiston on Saturday, March 9th at 11 a.m. Burial at the Hermiston Cemetery will be followed by a reception back at the church. Memorial contributions can be made to Hermiston FCA or to the . Please share memories of Billie with her family at burnsmortuaryhermiston .com Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon is in care of arrangements.

685 Hermiston Ave

Hermiston , OR 97838

