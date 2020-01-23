Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BILLIE HUTCHISON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BILLIE HUTCHISON Billie was born June 1, 1923, to Felix and Winnifred (Walton) La Sota in Spirit, Washington, a little town no longer in existence near Colville. Her father operated the sawmill there. After the mill burned in a forest fire, he moved the family to Meta-line Falls where he became post-master. Billie and her sister, Phyllis, grew up traipsing through the woods and swimming in Sullivan Lake. During her college years, Billie spent a few solitary summers staffing a forest fire lookout tower near the Canadian border where she quickly befriended the wildlife. It was at WSU (then WSC) where Billie, a fine arts major, met Jim Hutchison on a blind date, and married him in 1948. They were quite a pair the best parents ever. Their house was filled with music and laughter and the aromas of Billie's excellent cooking. Billie lovingly cared for Jim through his illness and death in 1981. Billie and Jim had one child, Camille Wadleigh, a long-time resident of Palouse, Washington. Camille was lucky to be able to visit with her mother often up to several days a week in recent months. Having both been widowed in their 50s, they were dear friends and Camille will miss her deeply. Billie is also survived by two grandchildren, Rafe Wadleigh of Tacoma and Gillian Murphy of Spokane, along with their spouses Dawn and Matt, respectively. Her great grandchildren are Ava (19) and Dean (14) Wadleigh and Violet (10) and Ramona (6) Murphy, of whom she was so proud and delighted. Billie didn't care much about money or the material things it could provide. She didn't care much about housekeeping or climbing the social ladder (though she did have a keen sense of fashion). Besides family and a few friends, her real joy came in watching her ragtag assortment of rescued cats develop into healthy, happy, over-indulged life companions. Her client file at Dr. Root's veterinary clinic was as thick as a phone book, as much of her pension went for providing care. While somewhat impractical about life in many ways, Billie knew what she was called to do. Many wrote her off as a "crazy cat lady," but in truth, she was an activist who believed we are put on earth to ease suffering where we can. She had been a long time member of the Kennewick Unitarian Church in earlier times. Billie was able to live independently at home until age 96, to which she attributed her dedication to Chinese herbs and her strong desire to outlive her last few kitties. During her final months, she made a new home at Life Care Kennewick, where her witty sense of humor was much appreciated. She was so very fond of the people there and everyone went the extra mile to make her happy. On December 26, 2019, Billie died peacefully with daughter Camille by her side. Billie's remaining cat, Boy, is settling in nicely at Camille's house with her kitty, Yuki. The family would like to extend special thanks to her niece Bev Swansby and Bev's daughter Lynn, long time special friend, Candy Olsen, lovely neighbor and friend Patty Guzman, and especially the exemplary CNAs at Life Care. No services are planned. Instead, give your kitty some extra love tonight.

