Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BLAINE MATHEWS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BLAINE MATHEWS Blaine "Bub" Mathews, 59, passed away unexpectedly from a plane crash over the Mazatzal Mountains in Arizona on Friday, January 24th, 2020. Bub was born to Gordon and Julie Mathews in Pasco, Washington on January 16th, 1961. He was the youngest of 4 children and grew up on a farm off of Taylor Flats Rd. block 15, farm unit 199, where he learned the value of hard work and serving others. He attended Brigham Young University where he played collegiate football, graduated with a bachelor's degree, and met the love of his life, Sandy Perkins. Bub and Sandy were married in the Mesa, Arizona Temple on March 1st, 1986. They later had 5 beautiful children and recently 3 little grandchildren. Bub loved nothing more than being a father and a grandfather. He worked hard at his job in commercial real estate, but nothing gave him more joy than spending time in the outdoors and attending his kids' events. He was well known to those around him for his endless service, hard work and his unconditional love for others. As a leader in the Boy Scouts of America for over 30 years, he provided an unshakable example to the boys and men around him. Many, old and young, also gathered at his house for his famous waffles each Sunday, not knowing that they would leave with inspiration and love in their hearts. He was a silent humble giant working miracles wherever he went. He will be loved and missed by all those that knew him. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 1st, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 5350 E. McLellan Road, Mesa, Arizona 85205 with a visitation beginning one hour prior to the service at 10:00 am. For more information, please visit

BLAINE MATHEWS Blaine "Bub" Mathews, 59, passed away unexpectedly from a plane crash over the Mazatzal Mountains in Arizona on Friday, January 24th, 2020. Bub was born to Gordon and Julie Mathews in Pasco, Washington on January 16th, 1961. He was the youngest of 4 children and grew up on a farm off of Taylor Flats Rd. block 15, farm unit 199, where he learned the value of hard work and serving others. He attended Brigham Young University where he played collegiate football, graduated with a bachelor's degree, and met the love of his life, Sandy Perkins. Bub and Sandy were married in the Mesa, Arizona Temple on March 1st, 1986. They later had 5 beautiful children and recently 3 little grandchildren. Bub loved nothing more than being a father and a grandfather. He worked hard at his job in commercial real estate, but nothing gave him more joy than spending time in the outdoors and attending his kids' events. He was well known to those around him for his endless service, hard work and his unconditional love for others. As a leader in the Boy Scouts of America for over 30 years, he provided an unshakable example to the boys and men around him. Many, old and young, also gathered at his house for his famous waffles each Sunday, not knowing that they would leave with inspiration and love in their hearts. He was a silent humble giant working miracles wherever he went. He will be loved and missed by all those that knew him. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 1st, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 5350 E. McLellan Road, Mesa, Arizona 85205 with a visitation beginning one hour prior to the service at 10:00 am. For more information, please visit www.bunkerfuneral.com Published in Tri-City Herald on Jan. 31, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close