BOBBY G. HOLLOWAY Einan's at Sunset Bobby G. Holloway, 78, of Benton City, WA passed away peacefully on June 19, 2019 at the Squire's Residence Adult Family Home in Kennewick, WA. He moved to the Tri-Cities in 1975 from Victoria, TX. He was a retired Local 598 Pipefitter. Bob- by is survived by his daughter, Cindy (James) Payne of Benton City, WA and daughter, Kim Holloway of Richland, WA. He is also survived by his sister, Mildred Loos of Victoria, TX; grandkids, Sarah Kvamme, Jodi Payne and Trevor Holloway, three great-grandkids, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his spouse, Wanda J. Holloway (2013); parents, Carrie and B. T. Holloway and his brothers, Boyd and Bill Holloway. We would like to extend a Heartfelt Thank You to Carie Squires and the Squire's Residence Adult Family Home Caregivers also Heartlinks Hospice & Palliative Care for the excellent care; compassion and dignity given to dad to make his final days comfortable. Thank You so Much. No services will be held at Bobby's request. In lieu of flowers you can make a donation in Bobby's name to Heartlinks Hospice & Palliative Care. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at www.einansatsunset.com
Published in Tri-City Herald on June 30, 2019