BOBBY LEE CHRISTENSEN Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Bobby loving husband, father and grandfather left us on May 2, 2020 after 87 years. Bobby was born in Pilot Rock, Oregon on December 16, 1932 to Christian and Viola Christensen. He grew up in eastern Oregon and moved to Pasco, Washington as a child with brothers Harry, Christian (Bud) and sister Evelyn. Bobby worked hard all of his life. As a child he had 3 newspaper routes just to help the family out. In 1951, he met Sylvia Schmelzer and was married for 68 years. In 1953, they built a house in Kennewick that they live in to this day. In 1951, Bobby started a job with Northern Pacific later BNSF. Working many jobs through the years Bridge and Building, Water Service, Welding, but he loved working on the pile driver and cranes. Bobby built many railroad bridges in the northwest. He was noted for operating the last stream run pile driver in the railroad system. Retiring after 43 years for the railroad. Bobby hunted and fished all of his life. He loved the Tucanon area. Bobby and Sylvia were avid CBers, camping and travelled to Arizona several years. He is survived by his wife, Sylvia; daughter, Judy Jackson; son-in-law, Joe Jackson and granddaughter Kristen Jackson and many friends who have supported him in the last years. Memorial will be held at a later date. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellersfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Tri-City Herald on May 5, 2020.