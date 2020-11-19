Bonnie J. Furniss Pielstick
January 11, 1938 - November 17, 2020
Kennewick, Washington - Bonnie J. Furniss Pielstick went to be with her Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ on Tuesday, November 17 at the Hospice House in Kennewick, WA. Bonnie was born on January 11th in Pocatello, ID and lived most of her childhood years in Idaho. April 1954, she met the love of her life, Lee Pielstick, and within 6 weeks, they were married. After a year or so, they ended up in Olympia, WA for Lee's new job. Eventually, after 3 kids were born, the Pielsticks moved to Kennewick, WA for Lee's new job. Bonnie was always friendly to strangers and tried to help those who were in need. She sang in the church choir, helped with meals or potlucks at the church and taught Sunday school at Tri City Community Church (later The Cathedral of Joy) under Pastor Dale White. Since she quit high school at the age of 16, she eventually received her GED from CBC. Bonnie liked to travel and especially loved Hawai'i. She had been to 4 of the islands a total of 6 times. She loved to go to yard sales with her sisters or grandkids. In the 1990s, she decided to start collecting Disney of any kind. Anyone who has been to their home, knows about the room that is totally dedicated to Disney collectibles. The grandkids loved her Disney room. For a few years, Bonnie and Lee had adventures on motorcycle trips. After they were done riding motorcycles, they began to camp with family and friends in their motor home. So many fond memories of camping all over. She loved to handmake gifts for special occasions and would either sew or crochet something special for many people. In her later years, she could not get out very much but still prayed and talked with others and tried to encourage them. She will be greatly missed. Surviving her is her husband of 66 years, Leland Pielstick; sons, Bruce Pielstick (wife, Wendy), Lloyd Pielstick (wife - Laura); daughter, Denise Haug (husband- Mel); predeceased son, Joey Pielstick. Also surviving are her grandkids, Joey Haug and Leslie Haug, Angela Phillips and Brian Phillips and their kids, Grant and Elisa, Charlie Haug and Sarah Haug, Ashley Worthey and Lee Worthey and their 2 kids, Amanda Adams and Ryan Adams, Alyssa Pielstick, Greg Pielstick and Journey Pielstick and her child. Also surviving are 5 siblings of Bonnie and their wonderful spouses and family. She loved all of her family and only wanted the best for them.
The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellersfuneralhomes.com
.