Bonnie Jean Tabor
BONNIE JEAN TABOR Bonnie Jean Anderson Tabor, age 76, passed away peacefully July 11, 2020. She was born January 2, 1944 to Menard and Marge Anderson. She married her former husband Robert Tabor, April 1964. She was a long-time resident of Pasco, WA and worked for the Pasco School District for over 30 years as a Payroll Clerk and then Head of Accounts Payables, retiring May, 2006. Bonnie was a loving and devoted Mother to both her children. She loved to laugh with friends and family, and she could never pass up an auctions or yard sale. Bonnie is survived by her children Tara Tabor Love of Santa Rosa, CA, Broc Tabor of Fort Lauderdale, FL and Cousin Carolyn Cox of Spokane, WA.

Published in Tri-City Herald on Jul. 26, 2020.
