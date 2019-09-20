BONNIE LOU BOOTH KNIGHT Bonnie Lou Booth Knight, 82, of Kennewick, Wa. Passed away of Sept.14th 2019 surrounded by her family. Bonnie was born on June 13th 1937 in Coeur d' Alene, Id. To Bert Booth & Elaine Booth (Suckow). Bonnie met her Loving Husband Kenneth Albert "Punky" Knight in 1967. Together they Raised 3 Children. Bonnie lived her live to the fullest til the very end. She is Preceded in death by her Parents Bert Booth and Elaine & Emil Suckow. And Her Husband Kenneth A. Knight of 33 yrs. She is Survived by her daughter Kathy (Paul) Moses of Placedo, Tx. Her son Jim Kenworthy (Donna) of Finley, Wa. Her son Pat Kenworthy (Vika) of Sumner, Wa. And Cora Kenworthy of Puyallup, Wa. Grandchildren Miranda Garza, Joshua Moses, Paul Jr Moses, Raymond (Damian) West And Kelsey Moses, Great Grandchildren Kenessa Garza Jeremiah Suby and Taylor Pupperoni, Kenneth and Autumn Groll And Baelin Podolak & Hunter Girndt Also Survived by Cal Booth (Brother), Cecil (Patty) Booth & Mary Suckow (Sister) and Numerous Nieces and Nephews.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Sept. 20, 2019