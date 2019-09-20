Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BONNIE LOU BOOTH KNIGHT. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BONNIE LOU BOOTH KNIGHT Bonnie Lou Booth Knight, 82, of Kennewick, Wa. Passed away of Sept.14th 2019 surrounded by her family. Bonnie was born on June 13th 1937 in Coeur d' Alene, Id. To Bert Booth & Elaine Booth (Suckow). Bonnie met her Loving Husband Kenneth Albert "Punky" Knight in 1967. Together they Raised 3 Children. Bonnie lived her live to the fullest til the very end. She is Preceded in death by her Parents Bert Booth and Elaine & Emil Suckow. And Her Husband Kenneth A. Knight of 33 yrs. She is Survived by her daughter Kathy (Paul) Moses of Placedo, Tx. Her son Jim Kenworthy (Donna) of Finley, Wa. Her son Pat Kenworthy (Vika) of Sumner, Wa. And Cora Kenworthy of Puyallup, Wa. Grandchildren Miranda Garza, Joshua Moses, Paul Jr Moses, Raymond (Damian) West And Kelsey Moses, Great Grandchildren Kenessa Garza Jeremiah Suby and Taylor Pupperoni, Kenneth and Autumn Groll And Baelin Podolak & Hunter Girndt Also Survived by Cal Booth (Brother), Cecil (Patty) Booth & Mary Suckow (Sister) and Numerous Nieces and Nephews.

BONNIE LOU BOOTH KNIGHT Bonnie Lou Booth Knight, 82, of Kennewick, Wa. Passed away of Sept.14th 2019 surrounded by her family. Bonnie was born on June 13th 1937 in Coeur d' Alene, Id. To Bert Booth & Elaine Booth (Suckow). Bonnie met her Loving Husband Kenneth Albert "Punky" Knight in 1967. Together they Raised 3 Children. Bonnie lived her live to the fullest til the very end. She is Preceded in death by her Parents Bert Booth and Elaine & Emil Suckow. And Her Husband Kenneth A. Knight of 33 yrs. She is Survived by her daughter Kathy (Paul) Moses of Placedo, Tx. Her son Jim Kenworthy (Donna) of Finley, Wa. Her son Pat Kenworthy (Vika) of Sumner, Wa. And Cora Kenworthy of Puyallup, Wa. Grandchildren Miranda Garza, Joshua Moses, Paul Jr Moses, Raymond (Damian) West And Kelsey Moses, Great Grandchildren Kenessa Garza Jeremiah Suby and Taylor Pupperoni, Kenneth and Autumn Groll And Baelin Podolak & Hunter Girndt Also Survived by Cal Booth (Brother), Cecil (Patty) Booth & Mary Suckow (Sister) and Numerous Nieces and Nephews. Published in Tri-City Herald on Sept. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close