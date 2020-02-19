Guest Book View Sign Service Information Burns Mortuary Of Pendleton 336 Sw Dorion St Pendleton , OR 97801 (541)-276-2331 Service 11:00 AM Burns Mortuary Of Pendleton 336 Sw Dorion St Pendleton , OR 97801 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

BOOTS MARGARET NARRAGON 9-10-1928 - 2-13-2020 Boots was born Sept. 10th, 1928 on the family farm in Plainview, Nebraska to Wolter & Beth Wiegand and passed away Feb. 13th, 2020 at Chaplaincy Hospice House in Kennewick, Wa. Her family moved to Kennewick in 1935 where she started school at Bethlehem Lutheran School and switched to Public School in 4th grade, graduating from Kennewick High in 1946. Boots loved roller skating and spent most of her teenage years at the roller rink. After graduation she worked at The Dime Store and a clothing store in downtown Kennewick. She met Arthur Goebel in 1947 and they were married in 1948. Their daughter Loreen was born in 1949 and son Arthur Jr. in 1953. Boots found her love of bowling and joined several bowling teams, winning many trophys. She also loved playing horse shoes. Boots worked in the office of Consolidated Freightway in Kennewick before going to Payroll for the Kennewick School District and working there until the family moved to Pendleton, Oregon in 1963. Her love of bowling inspired them to buy a house across the street from the bowling alley in Pendleton which meant more bowling and more trophys. Boots worked at Kern's Furniture Co. in Payroll, Pioneer Title and payroll for Blue Mountain Community College. Art and Boots divorced and in 1968 she met her soulmate and love of her life, Donald Narragon. They were members of the Pendleton Eagles and the Eagles Camping group. They loved doing things with friends, card parties, fishing, playing horse shoes, traveling and enjoying life. After retirement in 1988 they spent their winters in Yuma, Arizona and summers in Pendleton going to their McDonald's coffee group several times a week. Don unexpectedly passed away in 2020 after 42 years of marriage. Boots decided to move back to Kennewick to live with her daughter and son in law. She started a Kennewick High School Class of 46 coffee group at McDonalds which met twice a week. She had 10 wonderful years with her daughter and son in law. She loved meeting with her Class of 46 and sharing such wonderful memories. As the Class began to dwindle it didn't take Boots long to invite the other coffee groups at McDonalds to her table and soon the coffee group grew again with new friends. Boots is preceded in death by her husband Don Narragon, her parents Wolt and Beth Wiegand, brothers Wilbur Wiegand and Arthur Wiegand; sister Lucille Winkler. Son Arthur Goebel Jr and Grand daughter Mary Perryman Summers. She is survived by her daughter Loreen (Don) Snider of Kennewick, Wa. Grandson Kelly Perryman (Jayme) of Boise, Idaho Granddaughters Diana Snider and April Snider (Shane) of Spokane, WA and Grandson Justin Snider of Kennewick. Seven Great Grandchildren and eight Great Great Grandchildren. A special thanks to the staff at Chaplaincy In Home Health Care for their help with Mom over the past 6 months and the nurses at Chaplaincy Hospice House and the loving care of her caregiver Teddie. Donations can be made to Chaplaincy Hospice House 2108 W Entiat Ave, Kennewick, WA 99336 Services will be held at Burns Mortuary, Pendleton Oregon on Friday Feb 21st at 11 AM with gathering later at The Pendleton Eagles Lodge.

