BRADLEY ALAN WRIGHT Bradley Alan Wright, aged 61, passed away peacefully in his home in West Richland, Washington on Christmas Day, 2019. Born February 9th, 1958 in Caldwell, Idaho, Brad was the youngest child of Gordon Keith Wright and Tommie Lee Stallings. He was brother to Lee Anne, Bruce & Brian. Brad graduated Cheney High School in 1976. He married Catherine Gresham and the couple settled in Colfax, WA, where their children Jason and Ashley were raised. Brad was a graduate of the Pacific Coast Banking School and a leader in the banking profession, focusing on agricultural, real estate and commercial loans throughout his career. His sense of humor and generosity were well known. He is loved and missed by all. Brad is survived by his children Jason Cornwell-Wright (Mary) and Ashley King (Adam), their mother Catherine Landers, longtime friend and companion Lori Tayon, grandchildren Owen, Emmett and Piper, sister Lee Anne Teague, brother Bruce (Rachel) and brother Brian (Carla). The family extends gratitude to Lori Tayon for her love and support for Brad and his family. Memorial will be held February 8th at the Clover Island Inn at 2:00pm. In lieu of gifts, the family requests donations to the Tri-Cities Cancer Center.

