1/1
Brandon Sumner
1993 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brandon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brandon Sumner
October 28, 1993 - November 26, 2020
Flagstaff, Arizona - Brandon was born in Richland, grew up in West Richland, and was a student at Tapteal Elementary, Enterprise Middle and Hanford High Schools. After graduating in 2012 he joined the Marines and was proud to serve his country as a V-22 Osprey flight crewman. After his service he moved to Phoenix, AZ to attend the Motorcycle Mechanics Institute where he graduated at the top of his class while also working full time. He was naturally mechanical and decided to continue his education at Northwest Arizona University where he was pursuing a degree in Mechanical Engineering. Brandon surrounded himself with a group of close-knit friends and his dog Lucy who enjoyed hiking, biking, kayaking, and camping together. Brandon leaves behind many close friends, especially his girlfriend Brynn. Brandon is survived by his mother Christy Funk (Matt), his father Tim Sumner (Sandy), his siblings Bryan, Annika, Arianna and Alenna, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and grandparents. Brandon is proceeded in death by his grandfather David Sparks and his grandparents Jim and Ruby Sumner. Brandon was greatly loved by all who knew him and this world has lost a bright and loving soul.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in & from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved