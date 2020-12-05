Brandon Sumner

October 28, 1993 - November 26, 2020

Flagstaff, Arizona - Brandon was born in Richland, grew up in West Richland, and was a student at Tapteal Elementary, Enterprise Middle and Hanford High Schools. After graduating in 2012 he joined the Marines and was proud to serve his country as a V-22 Osprey flight crewman. After his service he moved to Phoenix, AZ to attend the Motorcycle Mechanics Institute where he graduated at the top of his class while also working full time. He was naturally mechanical and decided to continue his education at Northwest Arizona University where he was pursuing a degree in Mechanical Engineering. Brandon surrounded himself with a group of close-knit friends and his dog Lucy who enjoyed hiking, biking, kayaking, and camping together. Brandon leaves behind many close friends, especially his girlfriend Brynn. Brandon is survived by his mother Christy Funk (Matt), his father Tim Sumner (Sandy), his siblings Bryan, Annika, Arianna and Alenna, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and grandparents. Brandon is proceeded in death by his grandfather David Sparks and his grandparents Jim and Ruby Sumner. Brandon was greatly loved by all who knew him and this world has lost a bright and loving soul.





