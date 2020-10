Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Brent's life story with friends and family

Share Brent's life story with friends and family

Brent Stump

September 27, 1962 - September 24, 2020

West Richland , Washington - Brent Stump, 57, passed away at home from cancer. He is survived by his wife, Kelly, four children, Josh, Brandon, Katrina, and David and nine grandchildren. He will be missed by family and friends.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store