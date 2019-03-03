Obituary Guest Book View Sign

BRIAN JAY MESSENGER Mueller's Greenlee Funeral Home It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of Brian Jay Messenger after his valiant struggle with COPD. Surrounded by his loving family, he passed on February 25th. On February 15th 1962, Brian was born the youngest of two boys to Karen and Ed Carle, in Pendleton, OR . Karen and the two boys briefly moved to Pasco, where they attended Robert Frost Elementary. Karen remarried Douglas Messenger and moved to the small farm town of Eltopia. Brian was a student at Mesa Elementary, and then later attended Jr High and High School in Connell. Growing up on a farm, Brian developed a deep love of motorbikes, baseball, his fully customized Gremlin, and farming. He had a knack for playing all kinds of instruments, especially drums, and could learn almost any song by ear. Iron Butterfly's "In A Gadda Da Vida," was among one of his favorite songs to perform on his beloved metallic blue drum-set. In 1980, he graduated from Connell High School. Soon after, he met the love of his life, Laura (Southards). They dated for three years before marrying, wearing matching checkered Vans shoes, in September of 1983. Brian and Laura raised two beautiful daughters, Sarah and Megan, on their farm in Eltopia. Their lives were full of rock concerts, white water rafting, summers boating, winters skiing, endless cherished memories, and the most unbreakable love for one another. In 2001, Brian semi-retired due to his COPD, but continued to proudly farm a small acreage of premium quality grass-hay mix, most of which was purchased by Emerald Downs. In the last year, Brian enjoyed spending time and traveling with his family. Last September, they had the vacation of a lifetime to Iceland. They were lucky enough to enjoy the most incredible show of Northern Lights and Brian had a repeat trip planned before they had even returned home. Brian was a beloved husband, father, brother, and friend. His incredible sense of humor will be missed greatly and the legacy of his kind spirit will live on through his loved ones. He is survived by wife Laura, daughters Sarah (Joel Rockwell), and Megan, and brother Kevin Carle (Raenette). He's preceded in death by his parents Karen and Douglas Messenger. Please come celebrate Brian's life on March 7th at Mueller's Funeral home in Pasco at 1:00 p.m. Following Brian's service, his interment will be held at City View Cemetary in Pasco. There will be a gathering for family and friends at the Mueller Funeral home at their Kennewick location afterwards. In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome to Brian's favorite charity, St. Jude's Children Hospital or in his name to the COPD Foundation.

