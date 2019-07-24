BRIAN LEE PITMAN Einan's at Sunset Brian Lee Pitman was born July 27, 1969 in Pasco, Franklin County, Washington. He passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Friday, July 19, 2019, in Richland, Washington. Brian was a big man with an enormous heart. His greatest accomplishment was loving his family, which knew no bounds. He was a hard worker with a generous heart and willing hands, always ready to help whenever asked or needed. He never knew a stranger. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping, and BBQs with friends and family. His tribe is real: He was Pops to son Christopher Pitman (Melinda), "Poppers" to grandchildren Dominic and Audrey Ella, son of Nora Kay Nault, nee Cleavenger, (Dann) and Kerry Pitman (Angie), sibling to Amy Pitman, Aaron Pitman (Johnson), and Heather Sharrer, uncle to Shady Montgomery (Michael), Jonah Norris, Zachary, Tyson and Kelsey Burnes, Savannah and Devin Sharrer, Amanda and Ryan Havens, soul mate to Darcy Plowman Pitman, and nephew to Cleavenger and Pitman aunts and uncles, too numerous to mention, beloved cousin and special friend. As Brian would day, "So there's that!" Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at www.einansatsunset.com
Published in Tri-City Herald on July 24, 2019