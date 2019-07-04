BRIAN R. HIETALA Brian R. Hietala, (60), passed away peacefully at home on June 24, 2019. He had fought liver cancer for the past two years and was "fine" until the end. Brian and Diane enjoyed over 38 years of marriage and had four wonderful children: Amanda (Daniel) Holliday; granddaughter, Alexandra & grandsons Mason and Jackson Watts; Clinton (Megan) Hietala; Richae (Britton) Omel; granddaughter, Irina and Kellen Hietala. Brian enjoyed nothing more than when all of his children and grandchildren were gathered together. Brian loved watching sports, but even more when it was one of his children playing. He shared his passion for sports with his children as well as his taste in music: Boston, AC/DC, Iron Maiden, Eagles and more. Brian made great memories with and for his children. Brian is survived by this mother, Sarah Hietala (Coeur d' Alene, ID); sisters, Carol Anderson (St. Maries, ID) and Gayle (Gary) Schenkenberger (Coeur d' Alene, ID), as well as numerous nieces and nephews, whose company he enjoyed immensely. Please join us for a celebration of Brian's life on July 13, 2019 in the event room at Edgar Brown Memorial Stadium, 601 N. 18th Ave., Pasco, Washington, from 1 to 3 pm.

