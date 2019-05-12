BRIGITTE MARIA WETLE Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Brigitte Maria Wetle, 75, passed away on Sunday, May 5th, 2019 surrounded by family in her home in Kennewick, Washington. Shewas born on January 24th, 1944 in Prm, Germany to Peter and Mar-gareta Laer. On June 21st, 1966 she married Roger Wetle and enjoyed a loving and happy marriage. She was an intelligent and ambitious woman who received an Associate's Degree in 1983. She became a Naturalized American citizen on November 16, 1981. Friends and family knew Brigitte as a strong, vivacious, and caring woman. She was extremely active and social, engaging in passions such as dancing, bowling, golfing, baking, and playing cards. Brigitte was also an avid party-planner and keen hostess, adored by many for her gatherings and soirees. Brigitte was preceded in death by husband Roger Wetle and daughter Danita Wetle. She is survived by daughters Patricia (Brian) Clemmer and Michele (Stephen) Goley; grandchildren Nichole Wetle, Courtney, Cara, and Cameron Clemmer, Stephanie and Victoria Goley; brothers Reiner and Peter Lauer; sister Marianne Schools; and extended family members and friends who dearly loved her. Services for Brigitte will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, May 17th at Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home at 1401 S. Union Street. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellerfuneral homes.com.
Published in Tri-City Herald on May 12, 2019