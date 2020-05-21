BRUCE E. CORNELY Einan's at Sunset Pastor Bruce E. Cornely passed away peacefully in his home on Saturday May 16th 2020. Bruce was born November 10, 1933 in Portland Oregon to Jacob and Thelma Cornely. He was the youngest of three children. Bruce graduated Franklin High School in Portland Oregon and earned a Bachelor's degree from Cascade College, Portland Oregon, a Masters of Theology from the Garret Theological Seminary, Chicago Ill. On September 01, 1953, he married the love of his life Ellen Harris. Bruce served as Pastor for numerous Evangelical United Brethren and United Methodist churches: Spokane Washington, Salem Oregon; Milwaukie Oregon, Connell Washington, Kent Washington and Wenatchee Washington. He also served as the Tacoma United Methodist District Superintendent and served on the board of pensions. He retired to Leavenworth Washington in 1999, later moving to Kennewick Washington. Bruce came out of retirements during early 2000 to serve as the interim Okanogan United Methodist District Superintendent for several months while the assigned Superintendent recovered from health issues. He leaves behind to cherish his memory and continue his legacy of faith and love of life, Ellen Cornely; and three children, Julene Janosky, David Cornely, and Brian Cornely; six grandchildren, Jeff Janosky, Jason Janosky, Charles Cornely, Carissa Lara, Lexie Cornely and Jeromy Cornely; eight great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Bruce's family would like to extend a special thank you to Chaplaincy at Hospice. In lieu of flowers please send contribution to: Chaplaincy at Hospice, Connell United Methodist Church or Kent United Methodist Church Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at www.einansatsunset.com
Published in Tri-City Herald on May 21, 2020.