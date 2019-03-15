Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BRUCE HOLLOWAY. View Sign

BRUCE HOLLOWAY Bruce Holloway of Kennewick passed away unexpectedly February 10th from heart complications. Bruce was born March 26, 1957 in Wenatchee Washington. He moved to Kennewick in 1982 when he went to work for Lamb Weston. After several years at Lamb Weston Bruce joined the Labors Union Local 348 and continued working there until he became disabled. Bruce loved to do leather tooling and was known around Tri Cities for his work. You could always find him selling his beautiful pieces at craft shows or scouring the second hand stores for his next project. Bruce was preceded in death by his wife Sanda Holloway, parents Frank Holloway, Charlotte Powell and brother Richard Holloway. He is survived by his sister Kathy Holloway and brother in law Michael Birge. Graveside service will be held on March 23rd at 11:00 at the Evergreen Cemetery in Benton City.

