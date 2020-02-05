Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bruce Stutheit. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BRUCE STUTHEIT Prossser Funeral Home Bruce Sigmund Stutheit, age 78, entered into rest on January 28, 2020 at his home in West Richland. He was born on November 21, 1941, the eldest of four boys, in Red Oak, Iowa to Edgar and Ruth (Moureau) Stutheit. The family moved to Ottumwa, Iowa, where they built and operated the Cheery Motel. Bruce later lived in Oregon, including Eugene, Portland, Milwaukee and Beaverton until settling in West Richland for the last four years. Bruce married Lois Nelson in Portland, Oregon in 1975 and the couple raised three children, Sandra, Kristi and Aaron. Bruce's education included, an Associate Degree in Data Processing from Lane Community College and he studied accounting at the University of Oregon and Portland State University. He worked for the Eugene Register Guard as the delivery manager, US National Bank as a stock transfer/systems analyst, real estate sales, loan officer and for Fred Meyer as the home electronics department manager, retiring in September of 2015. Bruce enjoyed gardening, reading and fishing. He attended Trinity Lutheran Church, Zion Lutheran Church, Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Triumphant King Lutheran Church and Redeemer Lutheran Church. Bruce is survived by his wife, Lois A. (Nelson) Stutheit of West Richland; daughters, Sandra (Stutheit) Morbin of Italy and Kristi (Stutheit) Flieger of West Richland; and son, Aaron Stutheit of West Richland. He is also survived by three brothers, Richard Stutheit of Valley, WA, Tom Stutheit of Bend, OR and Allen Stutheit of Eugene, OR. He was preceded in death by his parents. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 520 Thayer Street, Richland, WA. A reception will follow in the Fellowship Hall. Memorial contributions may be made to Heartlinks Hospice and Palliative Care, 3920 Outlook Rd, Sunnyside, WA 98944. You may leave a message for the family at

