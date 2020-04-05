Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bruce Whitemarsh Sr.. View Sign Service Information Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center 2804 W Lewis St Pasco , WA 99301 (509)-547-3321 Send Flowers Obituary

BRUCE WHITEMARSH SR. Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation - Pasco Bruce D. Whitemarsh Sr. was welcomed into heaven by his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on March 27, 2020. He joined his one and only sweetheart, Marcine Walker Whitemarsh. Bruce was born April 6, 1922 in Spokane, Washington the first of three children born to Ralph H. Whitemarsh and Francis A. Douglass Whitemarsh. He started school in Spokane and then moved briefly to Walla Walla before settling in Pasco where he went through the rest of his schooling, graduating from Pasco High in 1940. Bruce was a natural born leader who served as high school class president each year and ASB president his senior year. His best girl Marcine was elected the secretary when each of those offices was held. They met in 1937 when Marcine moved from Toppenish their first year of High School. They were married during WW ll in 1943 after Bruce joined the Navy and just before he shipped out for the South Pacific. He was trained as an Aviation Machinist and spent his first year in the service at the Pasco Naval Air Station, then was sent to Bougainville in the Solomon Islands until the end of the war in 1945. After the War they moved to Spokane where Bruce worked for Standard Oil and then with Metropolitan Life. Their first two boys Paul and Bruce were born in Spokane and then after five years there the family moved back to the Tri-Cities where David was born. Bruce stayed in the insurance business and went to work at the Dunning-Ray Agency in Pasco, after 17 years of looking out for the insurance needs of many Franklin County farmers and other residents he sold his interest in Dunning-Ray. In 1970 he was appointed to fill a vacancy on the Franklin County board of commissioners where he served a total 14 years. During his professional career Bruce served on numerous boards in different capacities. They included Secretary to the Franklin County Irrigation Board, Pasco Chamber Board, Chairman of the Franklin County Red Cross, and President of the area Good Roads Association. He served as chairman of the Benton-Franklin Governmental Conference and served on the Governor's advisory board to the Office of Community Development. He administered the Benton Franklin Economic Development District funded by the Federal Economic Development Association. Through all of his public service he saved time for his church, his wife of 76 years their three boys, their wives, ten grand kids, and 16 great grandkids. He was always recognized as a kind man of great faith and integrity. Preceded in death by his parents, his two sisters, Elizabeth Bourdage and Jean Barker. Survived by his loving children: Paul and Mary Whitemarsh, Bruce and Cheryl Whitemarsh, Dave and Lou Whitemarsh. Grandchildren: Amy Whitemarsh-Bass, Holly and Les Shepperson, Keith and Joanna Whitemarsh, Ann-Erica Whitemarsh, Kimberly and Jeff Van Eaton, Alissa Whitemarsh, Eric and Gabriela Whitemarsh, Katie and Clay Ewen, Christian and Elena Whitemarsh, Jodi and Brent Gillispie. Great grandchildren: Liv, Weston, Clancy, Colton, Piper, Emma, Trent, Cade, Emanuel, Elia, Hannah, Hayley, Gage, Gwyneth, Tatum, Declan. Also, daughter-in law, Deborah Whitemarsh. Bruce was blessed by the many friends he and Marcine met over the last four years at the Manor at Canyon Lakes, both residents and staff. He also was blessed and so grateful for the wonderful medical care he received the last two years in the Ambulatory Care Unit at Trios Hospital, and most recently at the Hospice House, and Magdalena's Adult Family Home. A celebration of Bruce's life will be held at a future time and place yet to be determined.

