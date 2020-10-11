Bryan Britton
May 11, 1971 - September 30, 2020
Richland, Washington - Bryan Allen Britton was born May 11, 1971 in Kennewick, WA. to Bruce Britton and Marjorie Stone. He attended Kennewick Schools and graduated from Kennewick High School, the class of 1989. Bryan married his high school sweetheart Heather Luvaas and they had one daughter, Melissa. He worked for South Columbia Basin Irrigation District in Pasco until he was no longer able to, due to health issues. He survived a near fatal bicycle accident in his youth that resulted in kidney disease later in life.
Bryan is preceded in death by his mother Margie, maternal grandfather Walt Stone, paternal grandparents, Wayne and Darlene Britton.
Bryan is survived by his daughter Melissa, parents Bruce and Debie Britton, brother Neil (Regena)Britton, brother Kevin Britton, and sister Emily (Richy) Elledge. Also surviving is maternal grandmother Shirley Stone, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Bryan also leaves behind devoted special friend, Patricia Braun.
Complications attributed to his kidney disease was the cause of his untimely death. Due to the restrictions of Covid-19 a memorial may be planned at a later date. If you care to remember Bryan, the National Kidney Foundation
would be happy to receive donations in his memory. This is easily done on line.