Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BRYON WADE SCHUBERT. View Sign

BYRON WADE EUGENE SCHUBERT Einan's at Sunset Byron Wade Eugene Schubert, Sr., 61, of Pasco, WA passed away on March 13, 2019. He was born in Riverside, CA on September 15, 1957 to his mother, Theresa Mae Scanlan and his father, Peter Kovner Schubert. Byron was a carpenter and worked for Banlin Con-struc-tion He is survived by his son, Byron W.E. Schubert, Jr.; his daughter, Sapphire Schubert; his mother, Verna Schubert; sister, Noralynn Schubert; sister, Gretchen Legalley (Bill); sister, Wendee J. Van Gieson (Samuel); sister, Dawnsheree Young; sister, Kanani R. Aea (Eathan); sister, Virna-Mae Castanera (Shayne); brother, Keone Schubert and his grand-children, Chasen Schubert and Zariah Schubert. Byron is also survived by his Pasco Family, his niece, Samdee Van Gieson (Kimo); grand-nephew, Jeresen (Laura); grand-niece, Shambree; grand-niece, Jaedee and great grand-nephew, Jayden. A Celebration of Life will be held today, Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 12 Noon to 8:00 pm; location is at 140 Orchard Road, Pasco, WA 99301. Final Celebration of Life Services and scattering of ashes will be held in Oahu, HI at a later date. Donations may be made to Sapphire Schubert, 549 Auwina Street, Kailua, HI 96734. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at

BYRON WADE EUGENE SCHUBERT Einan's at Sunset Byron Wade Eugene Schubert, Sr., 61, of Pasco, WA passed away on March 13, 2019. He was born in Riverside, CA on September 15, 1957 to his mother, Theresa Mae Scanlan and his father, Peter Kovner Schubert. Byron was a carpenter and worked for Banlin Con-struc-tion He is survived by his son, Byron W.E. Schubert, Jr.; his daughter, Sapphire Schubert; his mother, Verna Schubert; sister, Noralynn Schubert; sister, Gretchen Legalley (Bill); sister, Wendee J. Van Gieson (Samuel); sister, Dawnsheree Young; sister, Kanani R. Aea (Eathan); sister, Virna-Mae Castanera (Shayne); brother, Keone Schubert and his grand-children, Chasen Schubert and Zariah Schubert. Byron is also survived by his Pasco Family, his niece, Samdee Van Gieson (Kimo); grand-nephew, Jeresen (Laura); grand-niece, Shambree; grand-niece, Jaedee and great grand-nephew, Jayden. A Celebration of Life will be held today, Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 12 Noon to 8:00 pm; location is at 140 Orchard Road, Pasco, WA 99301. Final Celebration of Life Services and scattering of ashes will be held in Oahu, HI at a later date. Donations may be made to Sapphire Schubert, 549 Auwina Street, Kailua, HI 96734. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at www.einansatsunset.com Funeral Home Einan's Funeral Home, Inc.

915 By-Pass Highway

Richland , WA 99352

(509) 943-1114 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Tri-City Herald on Mar. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close