BUDDIE MENDENHALL Buddie (Bud) Lee Mendenhall, passed away peacefully in his sleep after a long battle with cancer the evening of June 11, 2019 at Chaplaincy Hospice House in Kennewick, WA. He was born on December 26, 1942 in Kooskia, ID to Naomi Ruth Sanford and William Clifford Mendenhall. He attended school at Kooskia, Lewiston and Clarkston, WA. At age 18 he married Anita Gale Cowan and had three children, Russell Mendenhall, JoAnne Gerri and Randall Mendenhall. Bud lived and worked in many places to include jobs as General Store Owner, Cowboy/ Rancher, Miner, and Landscaper in Ritzville, WA where he met and married Marilee Oestreich and had his fourth child, Melissa Mendenhall. He then settled in Prosser, WA selling and trading wine barrels until his retirement in 2017. He was an avid fisherman, hunter and outdoorsman. He is survived by his children, Russ, JoAnne, Randy and Melissa; brothers, Bill and David Mendenhall; sisters Beulah Dahlin and Jesselee Mendenhall; 8 Grandchildren and 6 Great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Naomi and William, brothers Doug and Joe, sisters Leila Harris, Delores Washburn and grandson Nicolas Davis. Graveside services will be held on 14 September 2019 @1pm at Kamiah City Cemetery, reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the Family asks that a donation be made to Chaplaincy Hospice House, Kennewick, WA. The Family would also like to thank Chaplaincy Hospice for the loving care and support of our Father during his final days. For online condolences please visit

