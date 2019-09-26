Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Candido Zamora. View Sign Service Information Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home 1401 S. Union St. Kennewick , WA 99338 (509)-783-9532 Send Flowers Obituary

CANDIDO ZAMORA PEREZ Born February 2, 1959 in Tepatepec, Hidalgo, Mexico, son to Pascual Zamora Pacheco and Maria Concepcion Perez Reyes. In Mexico was a school teacher and move to USA in 1990. He was a migrant worker in agriculture, settled his family in Pasco, WA. In 1994, they moved to Umatilla, OR for a couple months. He then got a job with Watts Brothers in Paterson, WA,and moved his family to the farm; where he worked for over 10 years. He then left the farm and resided in Irrigon, OR, became a local truck driver. Moved to Kennewick, WA in 2011, worked in agriculture and his last job was Wiser Farms, driving hay machinery and hauling hay. He was diagnosed with Adenocarcinoma days prior. He was surrounded by his family and friends in his final days. He will always be remembered as a loving father, respected by everyone, his handsome smile, his work ethic, always lending a helping hand to everyone, for making the best tacos and being very humble man. Candido is survived his wife Maria Felix of Irrigon Or., children Elibeth Zamora-Immel (Sean) of Philomath, OR., Iracema Zamora-Lopez (Rogelio), Mayra Zamora-Camacho (Lupe) of Kennewick, WA, Sheslly Zamora (Jorge) of Portland, OR., and Jessy Zamora of Irrigon, OR. Grandchildren Leilanie, David, Lumay, Yocelyn, Alonzo, Lionel and Robert. Viewing on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 1 PM 8 PM and Friday, September 27, 2019 from 9 AM 8 PM with Rosary at 6 PM at Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home at 1401 South Union in Kennewick. Mass will be on Saturday, September 27, 2019 at 1 PM at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Kennewick. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at

