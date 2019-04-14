Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CARL ALLEN ROMBAUGH. View Sign

CARL ALLEN ROMBAUGH Hillcrest Memorial Center Carl Allen Rombaugh, 72, passed away at home in Pasco, WA on April 9, 2019. He was born on July 26, 1946 in Los Angeles, CA to Ferd and Lucille Rombaugh. Carl enjoyed camping, fishing and photography. Later in life he enjoyed the simpler things; feeding the birds and squirrels in his yard. He was a member of the Parish of the Holy Spirit Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. Carl is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Fran; daughter Adria and grandchildren Aidan and Micah of Pasco, WA; daughter Amanda Rombaugh and her fianc‚ Samuel Jennings; sister Barb Anderson & brother in-law Steve Anderson. He was preceded in death his parents Ferd and Lucille and a sister Carol. Funeral Service will be Monday, April 15, 2019 ~ 11:00am at Parish of the Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 7409 W. Clearwater, Kennewick, WA. For online condolences, please visit

