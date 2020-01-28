Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CARL C. KINNE. View Sign Service Information Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home 1401 S. Union St. Kennewick , WA 99338 (509)-783-9532 Send Flowers Obituary

CARL C. KINNE Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home On Thursday evening, January 23, 2020, Carl C. Kinne passed away peacefully at the age of 87. Carl was born on June 19, 1932 in Hanford Washington to Max and Patricia Kinne and grew up in White Bluffs and on the family fruit orchard on the Columbia River near Ringold Washington. He graduated from Connell HS in 1950 and joined the US Air Force on Feb 8, 1951 becoming an Airborne Radar Technician, Air Force Technical Writer, and Maintenance Superintendent until retiring from the Air Force on Feb 8, 1977 a Senior Master Sergeant and veteran of the Korean and Vietnam Wars. After retiring from the Air Force, Carl worked another 10 years for the Westinghouse Corporation on the Hanford Nuclear Production Site. On August 10, 1951, Carl married Sally Ann (Bronkhorst) Kinne. They raised two sons, Max and Bennett, and a daughter, Roxanne and remained together until Sally's death on May 24, 2012, nearly 61 years. Carl had a passion for learning and excelled at nearly anything he tried. He loved to hunt, and was an expert at reloading ammunition for himself and often for those with whom he hunted. He was an avid fisherman with a talent for tying flies. He loved to golf with Sally. He was a rock hound, he liked to paint, and he loved gardening to include sculpting beautiful Bonsai trees. He even learned to knit so he could help Sally with the fine pieces for which she was known, along with several other hobbies they shared together. He enjoyed bowling, and he was an award-winning wood carver. In retirement, Carl and Sally spent nearly all their time together, caring for their parents, and traveling in their motorhome seeing the country, visiting children and grandchildren as well as friends from their days in the Air Force. Of all the things Carl enjoyed and took pride in, he was proudest of those days in the United States Air Force as an in-flight, Airborne Radar Technician and crew member on the EC-121 Warning Star, Constellation ("Connie") aircraft assigned to the 552nd Airborne Early Warning and Control Wing, McClellan Air Force Base, about 7 miles northeast of Sacramento, California. He flew radar missions up and down the Pacific Coast along what was known as the Distant Early Warning (DEW) line but also flew support missions in Korea, Viet Nam, Thailand and the Fiji Islands to name a few. Carl was preceded in death by his wife Sally, his son Bennett, his parents Max and Patricia, sister Eileen, and brothers Allen and Steve. He leaves behind his son Max and wife Jean, daughter Roxanne Yates and husband Tom, sister Patricia (Trish) Pease and husband John, sister Christine Desparte and husband Dorian, sister Nancy Roberts, 10 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and one great, great, grandchild. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 PM on January 31, at Desert Lawn Memorial Park, 1401 S. Union Street, Kennewick, WA. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.

Published in Tri-City Herald on Jan. 28, 2020

