CARL L. BROWN September 9, 1932-February 7, 2019 Carl was born in Rinard Mills, Ohio on September 9, 1932 to Samuel and Blanche Brown. Carl moved to Washington in 1954 and worked for the Northern Pacific and Burlington Northern Railroads, retiring in 1994. He passed away due to complications of a stroke. Carl is survived by his wife Marlene of 63 years, son David, daughter and son-in-law Carla and Marc DeVoir. Grandsons Casey, Jordan (Katie) and Cole (Natalie) DeVoir. Also, Brice (Monique) Clements of Las Vegas. Great grandkids Brayton, Jaydan, Jameson, Vivian, Henry, Vincent, Ruby, Monroe and Duke DeVoir, Ava and Isabella Clements. Carl is survived by Sisters Dorothy DuBois and Doris Jones of Ohio, Sister-in-law Leona Brown of St. George, Utah, Sister-in-law and Brother-in-law Marge and Keith Jons of Portland, Oregon. Numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Samuel and Blanche Brown, Brothers Harold and James Brown and Sister Betty Lybarger. Also, Father and Mother-in-law Stanley and Vivian Cochran. Carl is a veteran of the Korean War. He was a member of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers, Masonic Lodge #153, Scottish Rite of Freemasons and El Katif Temple of Spokane. Funeral services for Carl will be held at Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home on Union Street on February 23, 2019 at 11:00 am. He will be so greatly missed. The family invites you to sign their tribute wall at www.muellersfuneral homes.com.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Feb. 20, 2019