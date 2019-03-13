Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CARL MARTIN KLINGEMAN. View Sign

CARL MARTIN KLINGEMAN Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Carl Martin Klingeman passed away on March 9, 2019 at 96 years old, in Kennewick, Washington. Carl was born January 2, 1923 to Martin Klingemann and Kate Tarkington Klingeman in Hallettsville, Texas. He attended public schools near Redwood, Texas. He served in the United States Marine Corps, air wing, during WWII, being discharged as a Captain. This experience had a profound impact on the rest of his life. He graduated from Texas State University, San Marcos, Texas. Carl married Peggy Jean Dodgen in 1949 and started dairy farming near Buda, Texas. Peggy preceded him in death in 1997. In 1956 he received a chance to develop a farm unit in a Bureau of Reclamation Project near Indio, California. He left Texas on the big adventure with a wife and four children. In 1960 while in Twenty Nine Palms, California, he received another chance to develop a farm unit in the Columbia Basin Reclamation Project south of Othello, Washington. They left California for Othello, Washington with his wife and seven children in 1961. He began a companion career in accounting in 1958 to support his ambition to be a land owner. He stopped doing accounting work in 2015 at the age of 92. He had many long-term clients that he survived. He married Dorothy Logan Allard Magateaux Klingeman in 1998. Dorothy survives Carl in death. Carl served in numerous organizations in various capacities, he was a long-time member of the Presbyterian Church, Rotary Club and Lions Club. He made sure all his children knew God's word and who his Savior was. He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Dorothy, seven children, 20 grandchildren and 31 great grandchildren. Carl will be laid to rest at Bess Hampton Memorial Gardens in Othello, Washington. A graveside service will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Columbia Basin Veterans Center, 1600 North 20th Ave, Suite A, P.O. Box 2606, Pasco, WA 99301.

CARL MARTIN KLINGEMAN Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Carl Martin Klingeman passed away on March 9, 2019 at 96 years old, in Kennewick, Washington. Carl was born January 2, 1923 to Martin Klingemann and Kate Tarkington Klingeman in Hallettsville, Texas. He attended public schools near Redwood, Texas. He served in the United States Marine Corps, air wing, during WWII, being discharged as a Captain. This experience had a profound impact on the rest of his life. He graduated from Texas State University, San Marcos, Texas. Carl married Peggy Jean Dodgen in 1949 and started dairy farming near Buda, Texas. Peggy preceded him in death in 1997. In 1956 he received a chance to develop a farm unit in a Bureau of Reclamation Project near Indio, California. He left Texas on the big adventure with a wife and four children. In 1960 while in Twenty Nine Palms, California, he received another chance to develop a farm unit in the Columbia Basin Reclamation Project south of Othello, Washington. They left California for Othello, Washington with his wife and seven children in 1961. He began a companion career in accounting in 1958 to support his ambition to be a land owner. He stopped doing accounting work in 2015 at the age of 92. He had many long-term clients that he survived. He married Dorothy Logan Allard Magateaux Klingeman in 1998. Dorothy survives Carl in death. Carl served in numerous organizations in various capacities, he was a long-time member of the Presbyterian Church, Rotary Club and Lions Club. He made sure all his children knew God's word and who his Savior was. He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Dorothy, seven children, 20 grandchildren and 31 great grandchildren. Carl will be laid to rest at Bess Hampton Memorial Gardens in Othello, Washington. A graveside service will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Columbia Basin Veterans Center, 1600 North 20th Ave, Suite A, P.O. Box 2606, Pasco, WA 99301. Funeral Home Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home

1401 S. Union St.

Kennewick , WA 99338

(509) 783-9532 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Tri-City Herald on Mar. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close