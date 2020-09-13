Carla Martin

December 13, 1952 - July 21, 2020

Kennewick, WA - Carla Jean (Shoemaker) Martin passed away peacefully from pneumonia on July 21, 2020 at Trios Hospital in Kennewick, Washington. Carla was born December 13, 1952 at Kadlec Hospital in Richland, Washington. She was the first child of Harold and Nona Shoemaker. Carla grew up in the home that Harold and Nona built; one of the first houses in the Tri-City Heights in Kennewick. She was active in 4-H, and attended Camp Wooten for several years and later became a camp counselor. Carla graduated from Kennewick High School in 1971. She married Larry Petross in 1972; they were later divorced. Carla married Jim Martin in 1981; they were later divorced.

Carla worked for the Kennewick School District as a para-educator for 21 years.

Carla graduated from Columbia Basin College as a Registered Nurses Assistant in 2002. She also volunteered with the Catholic Family Services program Senior Companion Services. This was something that she thoroughly enjoyed.

One of Carla's greatest achievements was to remain clean and sober for over 21 years. She was a great example to her family and friends. Her life emulated service and good deeds; as she was always lifting others up through her gifts of writing poetry and painting pictures. She was well known for her ability to find good deals while shopping. She loved giving these purchases away to her family and friends. She made it a point to know what everyone liked and would seek out something in her journeys that might uplift them. There was never a family gathering where Carla was not pulling some sort of goody out of her sack to give away.

Carla was super creative. She even had her own business called Caryle Creations. She loved to find hats to decorate; especially red hats for the ladies of the Red Hat Society. Carla was always painting. She especially enjoyed painting seascapes and lighthouses, as the ocean was her favorite place to go. If Carla could have had one wish granted, it would have been to live full time at The Sea Gypsy in Lincoln City, Oregon. In recent years, Carla started painting rocks and would place them all around the Tri-Cities. She also loved leaving them at the Oregon coast when she would visit. Her desire was that it might lift a person's spirit if they found one of her rocks.

Anyone that knew Carla never forgot her. She was flashy and flamboyant. She loved to dress up for all the holidays. She loved to decorate her home for all the holidays. There was nothing subtle about Carla! She loved to wear hats, and she loved to wear wigs.

One of the things that brought Carla so much pleasure was having her grandchildren and nieces and nephews over for play days. She would always have some sort of craft for them to do.

Carla loved music and dancing. She would sing her favorite songs while dancing through her house. She especially loved listening to Cher.

If Carla had a say in how she would want to be remembered it would be this: You can do hard things. You can overcome trials and tribulations. The key is to go outside of yourself and serve others. You may not want to. You may not feel like doing anything; but that's when you need to do it the most.

Our family receives comfort in knowing that Carla has been walking some of the most glorious ocean beaches with her father, Harold. We know that Carla will be an ever-attending guardian angel to her family, a family that meant everything to her.

"Her song may have ended, but her melody lingers on." We love you Mom.

Per Carla's request there will be no service. Her children will be gathering at the Oregon coast in memory of their mother.

Carla was preceded in death by her father, Harold Lloyd Shoemaker. Carla is survived by her mother, Nona Jean (Kraus) Shoemaker, sister Gaylynn Norman, and brother Steven Shoemaker [Kathy]. Carla is also survived by her five children, 13 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandson, Jude Biesecker: Eric Petross (Alexa [Pat], Misho, and Zoey); Shaun Petross (Jayde, Sage, and Ezra); Alisha Smith (Oceana, Devyn, Marisa, and Kezia); Heather (Martin) McMurphy (Golden); and Jake Martin [Erica] (Aubree and Brody).





