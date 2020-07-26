Carmel Thomas

CARMEL (CANDY) THOMAS With saddened hearts we announce the passing of our beloved mother, our matriarch, our light. She passed at 93 years of age at Hospice in Kennewick, surrounded by loved ones in her final days. Candy, as known to friends, was born in Sturkie Arkansas to Nelli (Heinrich) and Holland Ball. She was second of three children. Sisters; Susie Belts and Juanita Lockard (deceased). Her nickname was "Tomboy" as a child, because she followed daddy around with his toolbox, learning to fix and build things. Candy married Edward Bridges at age 16. He served in the army in World War II. They bought a farm and had three daughters. Melva Sternfels, Connie Kneblik (deceased), and Debby Buckles. She later married Army SFC Clare "Bob" Rail, who fought in the Vietnam/Korean wars. They lived in Germany several years where son, Leon Rail and daughter, Lynn Wadsworth were born. She ultimately settled near her sister Sue in Richland, Washington. Marrying Billy Thomas. She worked 26 years for Lamb Weston in Pasco. Serving proudly as Union Job Steward. Candy had 5 children, 11 grandchildren, 47 great and great- great grandchildren! The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellersfuneralhomes.com
.