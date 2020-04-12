Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Brock. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CAROL BROCK Carol Jean Carpenter Brock passed away Sunday, April 5th 2020 due to complications related to Covid-19. She was born in Spokane, Washington on November 8, 1932 and raised in Walla Walla where she attended high school before going on to Washington State University. In her senior year of High School, Carol met her future husband, Frank Brock, on a blind date. They discovered they shared the same birth date and went on to share the next 71 years together, nearly inseparable. In 1963, Carol and Frank purchased a plot of land on Birch Road, outside Pasco, Washington. That was the start of what is now The Brock Family Farm. Carol took immense pleasure in farm life and even, at times, drove an asparagus truck, transporting crop to market. Carol was a gifted artist, quilter and avid homemaker who took great pride in the unique and largely self-created decoration of their farmhouse. She was a member of the Hillspring Church and thoroughly enjoyed time spent with her "Road 68 Coffee Group" which meets twice a week. On important anniversary dates, Carol and Frank returned to the Church where they married, to be photographed on the steps where they were first introduced as husband and wife. Carol is survived by her husband of 68 years, Frank Harvey Brock; brother William Carpenter (m. Patricia); Kingsville, TX; daughters Kerry (m. John Seigenthaler), Nashville, TN; Kathy (m. Doug Regan), Palm Beach, FL; and son Doug (m. Wendy), Pasco, WA; and grandchildren Colton and Matthew Staab, Jack Seigenthaler and Mallory Brock. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

Published in Tri-City Herald on Apr. 12, 2020

