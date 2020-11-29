Carol D. (Glunz) Hathaway
July 3, 1938 - November 19, 2020
Kennewick, Washington - Carol D. (Glunz) Hathaway, born July 3rd, 1938 in Glasgow, MT, died peacefully in her sleep surrounded by family on November 19th, 2020. She grew up in Havre, MT and went on to become a Registered Nurse. Carol worked most of her nursing career at Kennewick General Hospital Birthing Center in Kennewick, WA, from which she retired in 2001. When she wasn't searching for her family history, she could be found on the side of the lake fishing with the grandkids. For the last 55 years she has lived in Kennewick, WA with her husband, Charles L. Hathaway, and their five children. Carol is preceded in death by her parents Robert and Lula Glunz, her daughter Roberta C. Calderon, and her brother Franklin Glunz. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Charles L. Hathaway; her children, Karen, Kathy, Patrick, and Daniel; her 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; and her siblings Shirley Wendlandt, Kathleen Wright, Donald Glunz, and Alvin Glunz. Carol touched many lives, and she will be deeply missed. A private family service was held last week.
