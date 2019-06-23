Guest Book View Sign Service Information Einan's Funeral Home, Inc. 915 By-Pass Highway Richland , WA 99352 (509)-943-1114 Send Flowers Obituary

CAROL KATHERINE ROBERTS Einan's at Sunset On June 17, 2019, at the age of 97, Carol Roberts went back to the arms of our Heavenly Father. Carol was a lively and feisty woman, with a kind and giving spirit. From an early age, she learned how to take initiative and lend a helping hand. The oldest of four daughters, her parents, Mamie and John Bubnar, relied on her heavily to help with her sisters, Dorothy, Betty Joyce and Evelyn. They grew up in the coal camps of Pueblo, Colorado. Carol graduated from Boulder High School in 1935 and Nursing School in 1940. She and the love of her life, Clifford Roberts, were married in 1942. 1943 was a busy year with Clifford being stationed overseas in the Army, and Carol moving with the rest of the family to Richland, Washington, where she happily lived out the rest of her life. Carol thrived in the Tri-Cites, as a mother, wife, grandmother, great-grandmother and very active member of the community. Carol loved and raised three children: Nelsina, John (Betty} and Tamara (Bruce}. She also was a VERY proud grandmother of seven grandchildren: John (Shawna), Anna, Chris (Melanie), Kevin (Monica), Craig, Cory (Chris), Jaya (Rob) and twelve great grandchildren: Hayden, Madisyn, Sheridan, Brienne, Brady, Jazmyn, Kiera, Landry, Tate, Teegan, Robbi and Gunnar. Carol loved spending time with her family. She was very interactive in helping raise her grandkids: attending sports, hosting sleep overs, teaching them how to decorate cakes, making cookies, picnics, catching minnows, drives in the desert, and sharing countless stories and songs to make them smile. Carol gave an infinite number of hours to the Tri-Cities Community. She was a member of the Girl Scouts for over 60 years. She served on the Richland Library Foundation Board and the Board of the Friends of the Richland Library and was their President for two years. She was a member of the General Federation Women's Club for 25 years, The B-Reactor Museum Association for 9 years, the East Benton County Historical Society for 13 years and a Kiwanis member for over 20 years. While serving as a member of Kiwanis, she was the newsletter editor for many of those years. Carol also served on the Kadlec Auxiliary and was president for two years. As part of this volunteer experience she donated her time in the hospital gift shop and print center. Carol was known to crochet hats for newborns in the hospital, pin pal with elementary school students, make hats and scarves for school aged children, and the list goes on...she donated her time and efforts in countless ways through the years. Carol will always be remembered as the fun and loving grandma that made her grandkids lives adventurous and fun. She loved them dearly, supported them through everything, and joyfully lived vicariously through their journeys. Her home was a gathering place for countless hours of games, stories, meals, and fun. It was where everyone loved to be. She will be deeply missed by all of her friends and family. A life celebration for Carol will be held at Einan's Chapel at Sunset Funeral Home, 915 Bypass Highway, Richland, WA 99352 on Saturday June 29th at 11:00 AM. The family would love for you to join them in this tribute to our beloved mother and grandma. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at

