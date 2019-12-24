CAROL LEE HARDACRE Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation - Kennewick Carol Lee Hardacre, age 81, passed away on November 27, 2019 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, WA. Carol was born on December 28, 1938 in Lansing Michigan to James and Pearl Schultz. Carol was a member of Shalom United Church of Christ, United Methodist of Kennewick, Lions Club and Edith Bishel Organization. Before her retirement she was an Elementary school teacher and special needs counselor. She was also owner of Help and Hope Counseling. Carol is survived by her daughter Susan Mowbray; granddaughter Kelseelee Mowbray; great grandson Kaydenlee Mowbray and her guide dog Janelle from Heritage Service Dogs. She was preceded in death by her parents. A Celebration of Life with be held on December 28, 2019 1:00pm at Shalom United Church of Christ, 505 McMurray, Richland, WA In lieu of flowers please send donations to Heritage Service Dogs, 307 S. 9th Ave., Walla Walla, WA 99362. For online condolences visit www. Hillcrestmemorialcenter. com
Published in Tri-City Herald on Dec. 24, 2019