CAROL MARIE BAILEY CAREY December 3, 1932 - October 30, 2019 Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Carol Marie Bailey Carey, a loving mother, wife and grandmother, passed away peacefully in her home on October 30th, 2019. Carol was born on December 3rd, 1932 in Butte, Montana, to LaVern and Sarah Bailey. She was the youngest of four children. In 1943, Carol moved to the Tri- Cities area with her family, where she graduated from Kennewick High School in 1950. Carol met her husband Charles John Carey while they were working at the Tri City Herald, and they later married on June 3rd, 1960. They started their life together in Kennewick and in 1974, they moved their family to Benton City. Here, they began a journey of self-employment. As owners of apartments, a restaurant, a mobile home park and a janitorial business, Carol and Charles exemplified hard work. They enjoyed 48 years of marriage before Charles passed in 2008. Carol was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Her greatest joy was spending quality time with her family. She loved sports and enjoyed watching and supporting her children and grandchildren in their many activities. You could always find her sitting in the stands cheering them on with such pride. Carol loved gardening and surrounded her home with beautifully bright, radiant and colorful flowers. She was always kind, generous and helping others and those in need. Carol was also an active lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where she served faithfully in many callings. Carol was preceded in death by her parents LaVern and Sarah Bailey, sister Renee Mckinnis, brother Vern Bailey, and grand- children Jennifer and Kyle Carey. Carol is survived by her five children Bryan (Penny), Paul (Debbie), Todd (Gina), Cindy, Jill (Rob); 16 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sister Elaine Reber; brother-in-law Stu Mckinnis; sister-in-law Marilyn Bailey; and several nieces and nephews, whom she all loved dearly. The viewing will be held before the service on Saturday November 16th, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 1101 Faye Ave., Benton City, WA 99320. A memorial service will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the same location. Interment will follow the services at Desert Lawn Memorial Park in Kennewick. Carol's family invites you to join them again after the burial at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Benton City around 1:30 p.m. for a casual gathering and food service. The family would also like to extend their deepest gratitude for the outpouring of love during this difficult time and invites you to share memories of Carol Marie Bailey Carey at

