CAROL MARIE LUND Born April 10th , 1938 Carol Marie Lund passed away peacefully January 7 th , 2020 at her apartment while living at S Hill Village Assisted Living Retirement home. Carol spent most of her life in Washtucna where she was married to Sonny Lund. She is survived by her four kids Nelson Lund (wife Glenda), Vicki Dutton (significant other Scott Kahler), Gary Lund (wife Shannie) and Julie Purser (husband Phil). She has numerous grandkids and great grandkids. She ran Sonny's Tavern for 35 years. She loved the Cougs, the Zags and the Seahawks. She enjoyed playing cards with friends and vacationing in warm destinations. Services will be held at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Ritzville on Thursday, January 16 th at 2 pm followed by a celebration of her life at Ritzville Legion Hall. To leave online condolences for the Lund family please visit our website at

